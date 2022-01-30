LendingTree, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

