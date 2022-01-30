Liquid Media Group (YVR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Liquid Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 -$4.64 million -1.90 Liquid Media Group Competitors $1.75 billion $333.83 million -30.57

Liquid Media Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group’s peers have a beta of -20.22, meaning that their average stock price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Liquid Media Group Competitors -125.05% -141.05% -5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Liquid Media Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group Competitors 2551 12894 23789 645 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 51.50%. Given Liquid Media Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquid Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Liquid Media Group peers beat Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

