Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

