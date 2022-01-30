Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

