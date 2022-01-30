LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

