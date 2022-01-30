Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $393.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.58 and its 200-day moving average is $354.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

