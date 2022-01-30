Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $450.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT opened at $393.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

