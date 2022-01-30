Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

