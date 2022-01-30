Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 112,595 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 575.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,595 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $784,989,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

