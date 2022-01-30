Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 94,239 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,810,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

