Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

