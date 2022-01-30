Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

