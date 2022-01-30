Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of A stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

