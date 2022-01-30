Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

