Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 62,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

