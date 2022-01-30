Loveless Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.