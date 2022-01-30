Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

