Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $493,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.