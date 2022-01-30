Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.