Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.