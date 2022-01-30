Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

