Loveless Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

