Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.