LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €879.00 by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €879.00 ($998.86) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €793.82 ($902.07).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €716.40 ($814.09) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €710.26 and a 200 day moving average of €678.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

