Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 23,285 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.67% of Semtech worth $84,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.83 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

