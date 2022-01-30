Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $87,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $95.57 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.22%.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

