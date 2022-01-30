Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,039 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Churchill Downs worth $75,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

CHDN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

