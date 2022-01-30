Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 21,958 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.35% of WSFS Financial worth $81,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

WSFS stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.