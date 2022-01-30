Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,610 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Adient worth $90,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adient by 1,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 630,730 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $18,797,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

