Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

