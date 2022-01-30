Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,620 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $67.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

