Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

GH stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

