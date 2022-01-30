Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 605.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.27 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

