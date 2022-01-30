Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBA stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

