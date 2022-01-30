Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 203.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.