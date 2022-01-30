Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $129.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

