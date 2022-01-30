Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,443 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000.

MAQC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

