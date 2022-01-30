MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of MarketAxess worth $59,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $335.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

