Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marlowe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

MRL stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 964.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 896.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market cap of £730.54 million and a PE ratio of -680.00. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76).

In other news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

