Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.16% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $77,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $157.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

