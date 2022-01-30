Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

MARUY opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

