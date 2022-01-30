Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

