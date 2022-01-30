Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,901 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of uniQure by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

