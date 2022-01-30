Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Maximus reported sales of $945.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 518,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. Maximus has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

