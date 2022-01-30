McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-$3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $98.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

