McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.30. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

