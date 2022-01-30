Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.69% of Medpace worth $46,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,503 shares of company stock valued at $69,189,257 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP opened at $169.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.24. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.60 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

