Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $7.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.86 billion and the highest is $8.07 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,459,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

