Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.6 days.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLSPF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.