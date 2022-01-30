Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.18. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

